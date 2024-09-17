comscore
Last Updated 17.09.2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Madalsa Sharma quits Anupamaa after Sudhanshu Pandey: Here’s why!

Actress Madalsa Sharma, who portrayed the character of Kavya in Anupamaa, has confirmed her exit from the popular television show. This news comes shortly after Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj Shah, also decided to leave. Madalsa revealed in an interview that her decision to step away was not sudden but a well-thought-out one, as she felt her character had reached its narrative conclusion.

Why Did Madalsa Sharma Leave Anupamaa?

In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Madalsa Sharma shared her thoughts on why she chose to exit Anupamaa. She explained that while her character, Kavya, had undergone significant development in the earlier phases of the show, the focus had shifted in the past year. "My character had tremendous growth, but in the past year, I felt that the story moved on from Vanraj, Kavya, and Anupamaa," she stated.

Madalsa explained that the creative spark that initially defined Kavya was no longer present, making her role less engaging. "There was not much spice or spark left in my character," she added. According to the actress, if Kavya had continued in her original grey-shaded avatar, she might have stayed with the show. Despite efforts from the creative team to revitalize her role, no new direction materialized, leading to her decision to mutually part ways with the show's producer, Rajan Shahi.

Sudhanshu Pandey's Exit

Madalsa's departure follows closely on the heels of Sudhanshu Pandey’s exit from the show. Sudhanshu, who played Vanraj Shah, had been with Anupamaa for four years before he decided to move on. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Sudhanshu expressed that his growth as a character had plateaued. "For four years, I did my best and gave Vanraj Shah my all. But, I did feel that my growth was stunted and when I reached that stage, I decided to call it quits," he revealed.

