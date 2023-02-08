Panorama Studios have acquired the rights of the Malayalam films Drishyam and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages, except Filipino, Sinhala and Indonesian.

Panorama Studios International produced the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022) after taking their rights from both the original Malayalam films of the same name, starring Mohanlal in the lead. The banner has now also acquired the rights of both the films in all non-Indian languages to remake the films in international languages.

Sharing more details about the deal, an official statement from the production house said, “After the tremendous success of Drishyam 2 (in Hindi), Panorama Studios International Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has acquired remake rights of the Malayalam language films Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages i.e. all foreign languages including English, but excluding Filipino, Sinhala and Indonesian. Adding to the multiple languages rights for the film, we have also acquired the rights of Chinese Language remake of Drishyam 2. We are now in negotiations to produce the film in Korean, Japan and Hollywood.

Also starring Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant and Rajat Kapoor, the first Drishyam, which was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, became a hit. Drishyam 2, which had an additional cast of Akshaye Khanna and was directed by Abhishek Pathak, became an even bigger hit by amassing Rs 240.54 crores at the India box office alone.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the original Drishyam franchise also starred Meena, Asha Sharath, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.

