Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passes away

Producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi was recently admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Film producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passed away late on Monday in a hospital in Mumbai due to certain health issues. He was recently admitted in the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai for undisclosed ailments, as reported by the news agency IANS (Indo Asian News Service).

Rizvi’s mortal remains were flown to his native place in Uttar Pradesh, where his last rites will be performed.

Rizi is known the most for producing the Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, which was directed by the Abbas-Mustan duo. Some of his other Bollywood films as a producer include Majboor Ladki, Apaatkaal, Angaar Vadee, Undertrial, for which he also wrote the screenplay, and Hello Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain.

Rizi also tried his hand at direction in the Marathi movie Laden Aala Re Aala. Starring Vijay Patkar and Saksham Kulkarni, he also wrote the writer and producer of this movie. He was associated with the Bollywood movie Qasam Se Qasam Se only as one of the writers.

