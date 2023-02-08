Film producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passed away late on Monday in a hospital in Mumbai due to certain health issues. He was recently admitted in the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai for undisclosed ailments, as reported by the news agency IANS (Indo Asian News Service).

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passes away

Rizvi’s mortal remains were flown to his native place in Uttar Pradesh, where his last rites will be performed.

Rizi is known the most for producing the Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, which was directed by the Abbas-Mustan duo. Some of his other Bollywood films as a producer include Majboor Ladki, Apaatkaal, Angaar Vadee, Undertrial, for which he also wrote the screenplay, and Hello Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain.

Rizi also tried his hand at direction in the Marathi movie Laden Aala Re Aala. Starring Vijay Patkar and Saksham Kulkarni, he also wrote the writer and producer of this movie. He was associated with the Bollywood movie Qasam Se Qasam Se only as one of the writers.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.