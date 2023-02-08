Shabana Azmi injures her wrist; refuses to halt, instead heads off to shoot for Steven Spielberg’s Halo in Budapest

Shabana Azmi’s commitment to getting it right, no matter what it takes, is by now beyond legendary. She is known to go to extreme lengths for her characters, the quick-reference what-Shabana-can-do-for-a-role film being Shyam Benegal’s Mandi where she had put on 30 kgs to look like a ‘Madame’ and convey her message in a brothel. Now, Shabana flies to Budapest on the night of 8 February in spite of having broken her wrist.

“What to do, I have to. I have to shoot another schedule of my second season of Halo (the series produced by Steven Spielberg). There is no way I can postpone it. I am very upset with myself. It was such an unnecessary accident. I was in Jindal. I took a jump and landed with a fractured wrist,” says Shabana angrily.

This is not the first fracture that Shabana has suffered in recent times. Before the wrist that is broken now, she had broken the other wrist. And prior to that she had broken her shoulder.

“I’m supposed to be shooting till February 28. And it’s all very tough physically rigorous scenes. I do not know how I am going to do it. I am really annoyed with myself for being careless.” Shabana sighed before signing off.

Knowing her the way I do, I can only say, nothing is impossible for Shabana Azmi.

