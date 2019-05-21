Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.05.2019 | 2:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Pankaj Tripathi responds to Janhvi Kapoor comparing him to ice cream!

BySubhash K. Jha

The enormously talented Pankaj Tripathi is flooded with compliments for his recent performances. But at times the praise floors him. On a talk show recently Janhvi narrated an incident at a party where she told the formidable actor, “Sir, par aap toh ice cream ho, aap sabko pasand ho (You are like an ice cream everyone likes you).” Janhvi went on to add, “He probably thinks I am a creep, but yes I feel he is a legendary actor and there is no one like Pankaj sir. I couldn’t hold back and immediately expressed my fondness for him.”

Pankaj Tripathi responds to Janhvi Kapoor comparing him to ice cream!

Reacting to the effusive compliment Pankaj Tripathi’s voice is suffused in affection. “Why would I think badly of her for comparing me to an ice cream? This was her way of saying how much she enjoyed my performances and I fully appreciate her words.”

Janhvi Kapoor has been shooting with Pankaj for the war saga Kargil Girl and that’s where she got to observe her senior’s acting acumen. Says Pankaj, “The praise is coming from all quarters, and I take all of it seriously. The other day Manoj Bhai (Bajpai) called me to praise me. I felt blessed. He is an actor from Bihar like me and he achieved so much from scratch. I look up to him. And I read every review of my film. I take every word written by critics about my films and performances very seriously.”

Pankaj plays Janhvi Kapoor’s father in Kargil Girl. But rest assured, if it is Pankaj it won’t be just a routine father’s role. At the moment Pankaj’s most talked-about assignment is the second season of the Netflix series Scared Games. Apparently Pankaj’s remuneration was re-negotiated for the second season. And he takes home a very impressive pay packet.

Also Read: “I share a very good bond with her”- Pankaj Tripathi on playing Janhvi Kapoor’s father in Gunjan Saxena biopic

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Anurag Basu directorial Life In A… Metro’s…

Janhvi Kapoor UNABLE to shoot for the…

Shah Rukh Khan to be a guest on David…

Saif Ali Khan opens up on the success of…

SHOCKING! Anurag Kashyap SNAPS at the paps,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification