Vivek Oberoi meme saga: Rangoli Chandel comes in defence of the PM Narendra Modi biopic actor; SLAMS NCW, India Me Too

Vivek Oberoi has once more courted controversy for not so right reasons and now, there is a lot of damage control happening from his side. While he initially refused to apologize or even delete his meme, good sense prevailed and he finally took back what he shared and said sorry to all the women he offended, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This happened after Vivek Oberoi was served notice by the National Council of Women.

Now, Rangoli Chandel who is Kangana Ranaut’s sister and the manager has taken a stand against NCW and sided Vivek on his previous stance of NOT apologising. She went on to slam NCW for their double standards. She wrote, “Fraud @IndiaMeToo & @NCWIndia has caused death f feminism in India, accused working everywhere & roaming freely, chauvinism & gender bias displayed openly & here fr a stupid joke they come crawling like insects as if anybody cares about such a sham NCWI please take a seat.”

She further said, “I will never forget how they refused to take Kangana’s complaint against a big star, but come to fight for these childish jokes when so many rape and harassment cases are lying unaddressed.”

Further along she did not stop at this. She added, “Much more scary and damaging than feudal and chauvinist men are these women hater women…bhed ki khaal mein bhediye...jealous and bitchy women who have problem with other woman, simply cause they also happen to be a woman, time to be very careful spot such insects & expose them.”

Fraud @IndiaMeToo & @NCWIndia has caused death f feminism in India, accused working everywhere & roaming freely, chauvinism & gender bias displayed openly & here fr a stupid joke they come crawling like insects as if anybody cares about such a sham NCWI please take a seat ???? https://t.co/h6ezT9zBEl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 20, 2019

I will never forget how they refused to take Kangana’s complaint against a big star, but come to fight for these childish jokes when so many rape and harassment cases are lying unaddressed #Shame — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 20, 2019

Much more scary and damaging than feudal and chauvinist men are these women hater women…bhed ki khaal mein bhediye…jealous and bitchy women who have problem with other woman, simply cause they also happen to be a woman, time to be very careful spot such insects & expose them — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 20, 2019



Kangana was currently in news for her appearances at Cannes 2019 Film Festival. She will be seen in Mental Hai Kya next.

Also Read: NCW sends notice to Vivek Oberoi for his offensive meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while he refuses to apologize