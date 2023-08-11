OMG 2 is a sequel to Oh My God (2012) and has released in theatres. The movie will face a box-office clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Pankaj Tripathi expresses disappointment as OMG 2 gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC: “The target age group of 12-17 years old won’t be able to see the film”

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has released in theatres. The film is a story of a common man, revolving around Pankaj Tripathi who plays a father seeking justice for his son. Akshay Kumar’s character guides him through difficult times, playing a pivotal role in the film as his mentor. However, in India, the film received an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC which disappointed the cast.

During group media interaction earlier this week, Pankaj Tripathi said, “When we got an A certificate, we got surprised. This is because while making a film, humein pata chal jaata hai ki ‘A’ certificate milega ya nahi, like Gangs Of Wasseypur. When we were making it, we knew that it will get an ‘Adults Only’ certificate. However, when we were making OMG 2, we didn't think that it will get such a rating.”

He further said, “Iss film ko ‘A’ milna, surprise tha humare liye. Thoda malaal hua ki jis age-group ko yeh film dekhni chaiye, 12-17 saal ke, woh nahi dekh payenge (For me it was a surprise. I was a bit disappointed, as the target age group of 12-17 years old won't be able to see the film).”

Pankaj Tripathi lauded that the censor clearance in UAE which is 12+ and has been cleared with no cuts. He said that there should be a category between ‘U/A’ and ‘A’ in CBFC. He said, “I think we should have something between U/A and A category. Just like Censor has brought Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill into the act. Hopefully, they also bring a few changes in Censor certification.”

