Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Oh My God 2 has been the subject of much anticipation due to its intriguing premise and star-studded cast. The film was recently approved for release in India with 27 cuts, which sparked discussions and debates. Meanwhile, it has secured censor certification for viewing by the 12+ age group in both the UAE and Oman, without any cuts to its content.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ajit Andhare, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, expressed his delight at the recent developments, stating, "Happy to share that censor authorities in Oman have cleared our film OMG 2 in the 12+ category without any cuts. The film has also been cleared for exhibition by the censoring authority in the UAE, while Quebec, Canada has cleared it in the General category without cuts.”

The 12+ certification granted by the censor authorities in UAE means that the film can be viewed by children above the age of 12, accompanied by an adult if needed. Notably, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) in India, often referred to as the censor board, has taken a different approach, granting OMG 2 an 'adults only' certification, underscoring the movie's bold and mature content.

Starring Akshay Kumar along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, it is slated to release on August 11.

