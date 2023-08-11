The craze for Gadar 2 has taken the trade and industry by surprise. The sequel was expected to take a huge opening. But no one expected that it will have chances of opening at Rs. 35 crores or even Rs. 40 crores. The demand for the film is tremendous; not just the aam junta but even the first citizen of India desires to watch Gadar 2.

BREAKING: President of India Droupadi Murmu to watch Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi on August 13

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has expressed her wish to watch Gadar 2. The screening will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi on Sunday, August 13. The lead actors of the film, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma along with director Anil Sharma and Zee Studios team are expected to be present at this coveted screening.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001). It also starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma along with Amrish Puri. The action entertainer cum musical emerged as the biggest hit of Indian cinema and broke several records.

Two months ago, Zee Studios re-released Gadar – Ek Prem Katha in cinemas and it got a decent response, which had made it clear that the sequel will be huge. The trailer of Gadar 2, meanwhile, met expectations and the shot of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) setting his sights on the hand pump was loved by the viewers. It is said that this single shot enhanced the hype for the film by many notches.

Gadar 2 has released in cinemas today.

