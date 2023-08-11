Born as a stage play, Khichdi is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, web series and will now have an adventure comedy sequel.

As the Festival of Lights approaches, Indian cinephiles are in for a treat as the sequel, Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan, gears up to light up the big screen and tickle your funny bone this Diwali. Continuing the legacy of over 2 decades of entertaining India, the iconic Parekh family is set to bring double the laughter and craziness in this fresh cinematic installment. Born as a stage play, Khichdi is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, web series and will now have an adventure comedy sequel.

Khichdi returns with Khichdi 2 – Mission Paanthukistan starring Supriya Pathak and original cast; Farah Khan makes appearance

Written & Directed by Aatish Kapadia, and Produced by Hatsoff Productions, Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics. Led by the unbeatable Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD), the film promises a rib-tickling blend of humour, sentiment, and entertainment that the brand 'Khichdi' is celebrated for.

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds. Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan isn't just a sequel; it's an exhilarating adventure that will resonate with audiences of all ages, making it the ultimate family entertainer for the festive season of Diwali.

Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan embarks on an uproarious and heartwarming journey, reminding us all of the magic that family brings, especially during Diwali. So, get ready to celebrate the spirit of joy and laughter with the Parekh family in the film as it lights up screens this Diwali, once again proving that the brand Khichdi is a true Indian gem that has evolved from a stage play to an extraordinary cinematic saga.

