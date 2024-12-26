Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand cinematic vision and compelling storytelling, is set to take audiences on a journey of passion and resilience with his upcoming magnum opus, Love And War. The film, already generating significant buzz, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Adding to the excitement, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has joined the ensemble cast, while Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo appearance, marking her continued association with the filmmaker.

Orry joins Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War; Deepika Padukone to make a cameo appearance

Orry, a socialite and budding actor, has bagged a significant role in the film. He will be portraying a homosexual character who shares a close bond with Alia Bhatt’s character, a cabaret dancer navigating the complexities of life and love during tumultuous times. Orry’s role is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the narrative, exploring themes of friendship, acceptance, and identity.

This marks a bold and exciting move for Orry as he steps into the limelight under the guidance of a visionary like Bhansali. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Bhansali is sure to craft a layered and memorable character for Orry, making his debut one to watch out for. Interestingly, well placed industry sources reveal, “While currently Orry’s involvement in the project is being kept under wraps, he has already shot for his segment in Love And War. It is likely that the makers want him to be a surprise element that will appeal to the masses.”

Deepika Padukone, who has previously collaborated with Bhansali in blockbusters like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, will make a special appearance in Love And War. Deepika has often been hailed as Bhansali’s lucky charm, and her cameo in the film adds a touch of star power and nostalgia.

While details of her role remain under wraps, it is confirmed that she will appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, two of the film’s central figures. Her cameo is expected to add depth to the story, further enriching Bhansali’s already intricate narrative.

Set against the backdrop of a war-torn era, Love And War is a tale of intense emotions, showcasing Bhansali’s signature style of grandeur and storytelling finesse. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal lead the cast, with Alia Bhatt playing a pivotal role as a cabaret dancer whose life intertwines with theirs in unexpected ways. The inclusion of Orry and Deepika Padukone further elevates the film’s appeal, promising a mix of drama, romance, and spectacular performances.

As anticipation builds for Love And War, the film promises to be a cinematic event that celebrates the complexities of love, the trials of war, and the resilience of the human spirit. Fans can’t wait to witness Bhansali’s magic on the big screen once again.

