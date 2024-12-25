The film is Kartik, Sameer and Namah Pictures’ second association after the successful and acclaimed Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the big news about Kartik Aaryan teaming up with Karan Johar for a film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The makers have now announced that the film is quirkily titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri through a funny video. The film is produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The video features Kartik’s voice as he reveals that he has had three break-ups till now and he hopes that the same doesn’t get repeated with her fourth girlfriend. He also says that he has taken “mummy kasam” to ensure that that doesn’t happen and that mumma’s boys can go to any lengths to keep a promise made to their moms.

Kartik shared the video on his social media with the caption, “Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke he rehta hai! Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri… The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026.”

This film is Kartik, Sameer and Namah Pictures’ second association after the successful and acclaimed Satyaprem Ki Katha, which released last year. That film starred Kiara Advani. The leading lady for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is yet to be announced.

Dharma Productions & Namah Pictures present Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora - this love story will release in 2026.

