A video from Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur has sparked outrage among fans of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. The viral clip shows disgruntled viewers alleging they were forced to watch Varun Dhawan’s recently released film Baby John on tickets originally booked for Pushpa 2. The unexpected cancellation of the much-awaited screening during the Christmas holiday left fans disappointed and demanding answers.

Pushpa 2: The Rule fans forced to watch Baby John at Jaipur cinema on Allu Arjun-starrer’s ticket

Sudden Cancellation Sparks Protests

The confusion unfolded on Wednesday morning (December 25) when viewers arrived for the 10:45 AM show of Pushpa 2: The Rule only to find out that the screening had been cancelled. Instead, Baby John was being shown without prior notification or refunds. Fans revealed that tickets had been booked well in advance, yet no messages or alerts regarding the cancellation were received from the theatre management or the online ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Theatre Management Responds

In response to the backlash, cinema hall staff claimed the decision to change the movie was made by the producers and was beyond their control. This explanation did little to pacify the disappointed audience. While some viewers reluctantly stayed to watch Baby John, others chose to leave, demanding a refund.

Baby John Takes Center Stage

Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Baby John features Varun Dhawan in the lead, with special appearances by Salman Khan and Keerthy Suresh. The film, released on the same day, has received mixed reviews. It is an adaptation of Atlee’s Tamil hit Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Pushpa 2 Continues to Break Records

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making waves across cinemas, breaking box office records since its release. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Box Office Estimates: Baby John takes decent opening; Varun Dhawan starrer collects Rs. 13 crores on Day 1 amid Pushpa 2 & Mufasa frenzy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.