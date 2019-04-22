On the occasion of Earth Day, Kangana Ranaut donates 1 lakh to Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation

On the occasion of Earth Day, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel made a donation to Aamir Khan‘s Paani foundation and encouraged everyone to do the same. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli mostly tweets on behalf of her sister on Twitter. Recently, she tweeted about the donation that she and Kangana made to Paani foundation, an NGO found by Aamir Khan which aims at making Maharashtra drought-free using the power of communication. They help farmers in tackling the issues related to water and drought conditions.

Rangoli Chandel mentioned in the tweet that Kangana made a donation of Rs 1 Lakh. She attached the receipt screenshot in the tweet and asked everyone to donate as well on “https://www.jalmitra.org/”. She tweeted, “Kangana donated 1 lakh and I donated 1 thousand to http://jalmitra.org please donate whatever you can to help our farmers, it’s not charity, we have been unfair to them for way too long…(contd).”

Kangana donated 1 lakh and I donated 1 thousand to https://t.co/HEwmJ8t9eX please donate whatever you can to help our farmers, it’s not charity, we have been unfair to them for way too long…(contd) pic.twitter.com/tZnMbyrMlj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 22, 2019

“Contd)…India got independence but still cruel British laws and policies weren’t changed to favour our farmers, we eat because of them, on this earth day let’s show our gratitude to “Dhartiputras “ our dear farmers ????.”

(Contd)…India got independence but still cruel British laws and policies weren’t changed to favour our farmers, we eat because of them, on this earth day let’s show our gratitude to “Dhartiputras “ our dear farmers ???? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 22, 2019

Kangana Ranaut has a really big heart when it comes to donation and charity. In the past, also she has donated 10 lakhs in extending aid for the victims of the Kerala floods.