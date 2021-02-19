Bollywood Hungama

Nyay: The Justice based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life wrapped; film to release in April

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The shoot of Dilip Gulati's Nyay: The Justice which is inspired by the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been wrapped up. The film will see actor Zuber K Khan essaying the role of the late actor while Shreya Shukla will be playing the role of Rhea Chakraborty.

Nyay: The Justice based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life wrapped; to release in April

Talking to a news agency, Zuber said that the film focuses on Rhea and Sushant's lives and their chemistry. He said that the film not only talks about Justice for SSR but also justice for Rhea.

Zuber further said that he knew Sushant from their gym where they would often interact while training in martial arts in 2015. They also connected while working for the same production house Balaji. While Sushant was the lead of Pavitra Rishta, Zuber worked in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Nyay: The Justice is scheduled to release in April. The film also stars Aman Varma and veteran actor Asrani.The film is produced by Rahul Sharma and Sarla Saraogi, whose lawyer husband Ashok Saraogi represented SSR’s manager, Shruti Modi, in the actor’s death case.

ALSO READ: “Rhea Chakraborty’s cry for Justice and Truth has prevailed,”says Rhea’s lawyer after Bombay HC passes verdict on FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters

