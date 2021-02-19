It's official! Ranveer Singh has announced the release date of his much-awaited film 83. The Kabir Khan directorial, which was scheduled for 2020 release, will now hit the screens on June 4, 2021. This is the sixth film today to have announced a theatrical release date.

Ranveer took to Instagram on Friday night to announce it and said, "June 4th, 2021 !!!! in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #thisis83."

The multi starrer film will see Ranveer Singh in the lead essaying the role of Kapil Dev. 83 is helmed by Kabir Khan and traces India’s historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983 and is one of the most awaited films.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam & Telugu.

