Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.02.2021 | 10:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

BREAKING! Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to release on June 4, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's official! Ranveer Singh has announced the release date of his much-awaited film 83. The Kabir Khan directorial, which was scheduled for 2020 release, will now hit the screens on June 4, 2021. This is the sixth film today to have announced a theatrical release date.

BREAKING! Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to release on June 4, 2021

Ranveer took to Instagram on Friday night to announce it and said, "June 4th, 2021 !!!! in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #thisis83."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The multi starrer film will see Ranveer Singh in the lead essaying the role of Kapil Dev. 83 is helmed by Kabir Khan and traces India’s historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983 and is one of the most awaited films.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam & Telugu.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re starring Akshay…

Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bellbottom…

Diwali 2021: Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj…

YRF announces Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to…

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films unveils release…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni costar…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification