Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, has reached India safely. The actress was in Israel for her film Akelli's premiere which was officially selected at the 39th Haifa International Film Festival. As Israel announced they were at war, people took refuge in several places. While Nushrratt's team on Saturday said that they hadn't been able to contact her since the afternoon, on Sunday morning, they were able to establish contact with her. The Embassy has safely brought her back to India.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen at the airport in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. The videos and photos of her arrival went viral on social media.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's publicist said in a statement earlier, "Nushrratt has finally boarded the flight for India and is on her way back home. She will be landing in Mumbai at 2:00 pm."

For unversed, as per several reports, militant group Hamas from Palestine fired more than 5,000 rockets towards Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, October 7, which has reportedly killed at least 250 people and wounded several others. This set off sirens across the country. On Saturday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country “was at war” in a video statement. “We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilization of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Akelli. It was produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah. Dashami Studioz, was founded in 2016.

