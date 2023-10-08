comscore
Last Updated 08.10.2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen to helm Madhubala biopic: Report

The biopic is currently in the scripting stage and pre-production will begin in 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following her directorial debut with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings in 2022, Jasmeet K Reen has now signed her second directorial venture. She is reportedly on board to helm the Madhubala biopic. She will also serve as the writer of the upcoming movie.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “The biopic is currently in the writing stage. There are so many facets in the life of Madhubala and the makers are clear to have a script that justifies her legacy in place before taking the film on floors. Jasmeet has a knack for writing strong characters for women and Madhubala falls right in her alley of filmmaking.”

The hunt for the leading actress is underway. “It’s a dream role for any actress and will cover several aspects of Madhubala’s life. The makers are committed to go ahead with the best possible story that does full justice to the glorious life of late Madhubala,” the source revealed.

The biopic is currently in the scripting stage and pre-production will begin in 2024. It will be produced under Madhubala’s youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan’s banner Madhubala Ventures Private Limited and Brewing Thoughts Private Limited. A top international studio is also on board to produce the project.

ALSO READ: Dapper Vijay Varma slays in white as he explores Melbourne with ‘Darlings’ director, Jasmeet K Reen

