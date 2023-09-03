The industry, trade and moviegoers are gearing up for the release of Jawan, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The social media and entertainment news websites are regularly reporting about the insane ticket sales and it has further enhanced the excitement for the action entertainer. However, Jawan is not the only major release on September 7. The Nun II will also arrive in theatres on the same day. With Jawan getting an unprecedented response from the advance ticket sales, the Hollywood horror film is finding it very tough to get screens.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Warner Bros team is in constant touch with the multiplex chain and other theatres. They are aware that Jawan is a very big opposition. Hence, they are asking for limited shows. Even then, many theatre owners don’t seem interested.”

The source continued, “Warner Bros was one of the first ones to release films in cinemas in 2020 when most producers preferred to wait for normalcy or released their films directly on OTT. This was a time when the studio released not just big-ticket films like Tenet (2020) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) but also smaller films. It was done in the larger interest of the theatres so that they have content to play and the habit of watching films in cinemas is re-cultivated among audiences. And now, the theatres are showing their back to the same studio that supported them in tough times.”

The source also added, “And it’s not like The Nun II will not find an audience. It’s a huge franchise. The previous part, The Nun (2018), collected Rs. 8 crores on day 1 and had lifetime earnings of Rs. 46.46 crores. The Nun II can also have healthy collections if it’s given a chance. Just last month, the monstrous blockbuster Gadar 2 set the box office on fire. But it wasn’t the only release. OMG 2 was also released on the same day and did huge business. Similarly, Evil Dead Rise, also backed by Warner Bros, clashed with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023 and collected Rs. 36.50 crores. The same model can be successfully applied with Jawan and The Nun II as well.”

An exhibitor on condition of anonymity said, “The single-screens have no choice but to play Jawan, looking at the response. The multiplexes should release The Nun II. But theatres with two or three screens will find it hard to do so as they also have to accommodate holdover releases like Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2, all of which are still doing well.”

Another source said, “The Nun II will be able to get a minimum of 1000 screens. Things will be resolved in a few days.” The horror film releases not just in English but also in dubbed Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Meanwhile, there are chances that Warner Bros will release Barbie in IMAX in India on September 22. The blockbuster film will be released with extra footage.

