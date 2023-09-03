Following the resounding success of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel has been making headlines with her candid interviews, where she doesn't shy away from addressing the past and sharing intriguing insights. After previously revealing that her relationship with Gadar director Anil Sharma was less than harmonious, she has now dropped another bombshell, this time concerning Kareena Kapoor and her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Ameesha Patel reveals Kareena Kapoor was asked to leave from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; says, “She didn’t back out”

It's a well-known fact that Kareena Kapoor was initially cast opposite Hrithik Roshan in the romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which marked Hrithik's debut in Bollywood. However, Ameesha Patel ultimately stepped into the role and made her own debut alongside Hrithik in the blockbuster 2001 film. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha offered a fresh perspective on Kareena's exit from the film. Contrary to the common belief that Kareena Kapoor backed out from KNPH, Ameesha Patel disclosed that it was director Rakesh Roshan who made the decision for Kareena to leave the project. She explained, “Actually, she didn’t back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences.”

The departure of Kareena Kapoor left the production team in a state of shock, considering significant investments had been made, sets were ready, and a replacement for the character Sonia needed to be found within just three days. Ameesha Patel recounted the challenges faced at the time, particularly since KNPH marked Hrithik Roshan's debut, creating immense pressure for the entire team. Ameesha further revealed that Rakesh Roshan had noticed her at a wedding, which ultimately led to her being cast in the pivotal role. She said, “Pinky aunty told me that the day Rakesh saw me at the wedding, he did not sleep all night. He was like ‘I got my Sonia, I got my Sonia, but I hope she says yes’.” Ameesha cherished the memory of working with Rakesh Roshan during the making of KNPH, as he frequently praised her dedication and professionalism, referring to her as a “blessing in disguise.”

Ameesha Patel is currently relishing the triumph of Gadar 2, which has amassed an impressive box office collection of close to 500 crore rupees. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming appearance in the Netflix thriller titled Jaane Jaan.

