The Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was one of the legendary heroes who has etched his name in the hearts of the people of India forever with his bravery and his heroic acts. While it's very less to present him with a thankful gesture for his heroic act, Eastern Coalfields Limited back then declared November 16 as Rescue Day.

November 16 declared as Rescue Day to honour the act of bravery of the Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill

It's indeed a very great initiative to pay tribute to the life of Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill. November 16 is also named as the Rescue Day, a day to remember this unsung hero whose story is less known to the people. This is indeed a very remarkable tribute to a hero of our nation who is a pride and inspiration to the county.

Hailing from Sathiala in Amritsar, Jaswant Singh Gill was born on November 22, 1937, and was a coal mining officer who single-handedly saved miners lives during the 1989 coal mine collapse in Raniganj, West Bengal. This happened to be India's first Coal mine Rescue.

Besides, Jaswant Singh Gill won India's highest Bravery Award ‘Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak’ by the Honourable President of India in 1991. He also has received two honorary reflections in respect of his accomplishment of rescuing coal workers. The All India Human Rights Council has given him the 'Legend of Bengal' award for 2022, and RN Talks LLP, a business platform that encourages young people in the country, has given him the 'Vivekanand Karamveera' award for 2023.

The Rescue operation has also been mentioned in the World Book of Records as the ‘World’s largest coal mine rescue operation’ and in the Limca Book of Records as a national record.

Akshay Kumar will return as a Sikh character on the big screen with a biopic on Jaswant Singh Gill in the film Capsule Gill. The film highlights the heroic deed of the mining engineer who ended up saving many lives during a catastrophe.

Also Read: Capsule Gill: Akshay Kumar as the mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill impresses fans

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.