In an exciting cinematic showdown, Vijay Sethupathi is set to square off against Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee's upcoming action-packed thriller Jawan. The much-anticipated film is slated for a multi-language release on September 7, promising a high-octane spectacle on the silver screen.

Sources intimately associated with Vijay Sethupathi have disclosed to IndiaToday.in that the versatile actor recently participated in a promotional shoot for Jawan in Mumbai. While the details surrounding the shoot remain somewhat enigmatic, it is uncertain whether the promo was an individual effort or a collective endeavour with the film's ensemble cast and crew. Eager anticipation surrounds the release of the promo, featuring Sethupathi and his fellow cast members, ahead of the film's theatrical debut.

The source said, “Sethupathi had been shooting for Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai 2. He also has a web series with Kaaka Muttai Manikandan, which is currently progressing at a brisk pace. Amidst this, he shot for a promo for Jawan in Mumbai.”

Jawan, a commercial action thriller, is an original creation by director Atlee. Collaboratively scripted by Atlee and S Ramanagirivasan, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, and other notable talents, each occupying pivotal roles. Additionally, the film showcases a special cameo by Deepika Padukone.

The musical composition for Jawan is entrusted to Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematographer GK Vishnu and editor Ruben contribute their expertise to the technical crew. Jawan comes under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, a production house that has consistently delivered cinematic excellence.

