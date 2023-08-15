Rana Daggubati recently attended an event of Dulquer Salmaan starrer King of Kotha where he couldn’t stop appreciating the Sita Ramam actor for his calm nature. In a video from the event which has gone viral, Rana was heard sharing an incident about Dulquer and his patience as well as calmness while shooting with a leading Bollywood actress on the sets of a Hindi film. While the actor didn’t mention anyone’s name, netizens were quick to make their conclusions that Rana was referring to actress Sonam Kapoor and that the incident was from the shoot of The Zoya Factor.

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati was seen talking about how Dulquer was a polite person ever since he knew him as a junior from his acting school. “We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He was doing a Hindi movie and the shoot was happening near my house. The producers are my friends and I went there to meet everyone. While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment,” Rana said. He also went on to add that he was quite angry and even spoke with the producers about the actress’ behaviour.

Followed by this, Rana saw a lot of trolls being directed towards Sonam Kapoor as it was being predicted that he spoke about the actress even though he refrained from taking names. Owing to the same, the South star took to Twitter to apologise to both Sonam and Dulquer and issue a clarification about the same.

He wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan featured as a cricketer in the film The Zoya Factor, which had Sonam Kapoor in the role of an advertising executive. Based on the novel by the same written by Anuja Chauhan, the film released on September 20, 2019.

