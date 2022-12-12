Budding South Korean female pop group NewJeans has unveiled the first teasers for their upcoming single 'Ditto' and full single album OMG.
Breakout K-pop group NewJeans announce comeback album ‘OMG’ along with teasers for upcoming single ‘Ditto’; watch
The rising band will be returning with the pre-release track 'Ditto' on December 19 at 6 p.m. KST. Two weeks later, the group will drop their full single album OMG and its title track on January 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. KST.
The first teaser features an animated poster for 'Ditto',66 which appears to have lyrics from the upcoming song. “Stay in the middle / Like you a little / Don’t want no riddle,” reads the poster.
NewJeans of Winter ????
NewJeans "OMG"
????Ditto: 2022.12.19. 6PM (KST)
????OMG: 2023.1.2. 6PM (KST)#NewJeans #뉴진스#NewJeans_OMG #NewJeans_Ditto#NewJeans_of_Winter pic.twitter.com/myefKvcYKG
— NewJeans (@NewJeans_ADOR) December 11, 2022
The group also unveiled two logo teasers for the comeback with a theme of Christmas. The teasers feature a rabbit leaping in the middle of the logo. The rabbit symbolizes the group’s fanbase called “bunnies.”
NewJeans of Winter ????
NewJeans "OMG"
????Ditto: 2022.12.19. 6PM (KST)
????OMG: 2023.1.2. 6PM (KST)#NewJeans #뉴진스#NewJeans_OMG #NewJeans_Ditto#NewJeans_of_Winter pic.twitter.com/OpCnnadLxD
— NewJeans (@NewJeans_ADOR) December 11, 2022
As noted by NME tabloid, OMG will be NewJeans’ first-ever comeback since the quintet debuted with their self-titled EP earlier this year. The group is formed by ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation and consists of five members namely: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.
Also Read: BTS’ Jin chops his hair, shares photo of his buzz cut ahead of his military enlistment
BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.