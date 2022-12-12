comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Breakout K-pop group NewJeans announce comeback album ‘OMG’ along with teasers for upcoming single ‘Ditto’; watch

Bollywood News

NewJeans single “Ditto” comes out on December 19 while full single album OMG debuts on January 2, 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Budding South Korean female pop group NewJeans has unveiled the first teasers for their upcoming single 'Ditto' and full single album OMG.

Breakout K-pop group NewJeans announce comeback album ‘OMG’ along with teasers for upcoming single ‘Ditto’; watch

The rising band will be returning with the pre-release track 'Ditto' on December 19 at 6 p.m. KST. Two weeks later, the group will drop their full single album OMG and its title track on January 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. KST.

The first teaser features an animated poster for 'Ditto',66 which appears to have lyrics from the upcoming song. “Stay in the middle / Like you a little / Don’t want no riddle,” reads the poster.

The group also unveiled two logo teasers for the comeback with a theme of Christmas. The teasers feature a rabbit leaping in the middle of the logo. The rabbit symbolizes the group’s fanbase called “bunnies.”

As noted by NME tabloid, OMG will be NewJeans’ first-ever comeback since the quintet debuted with their self-titled EP earlier this year.  The group is formed by ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation and consists of five members namely: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin chops his hair, shares photo of his buzz cut ahead of his military enlistment

