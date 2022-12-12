NewJeans single “Ditto” comes out on December 19 while full single album OMG debuts on January 2, 2023.

Budding South Korean female pop group NewJeans has unveiled the first teasers for their upcoming single 'Ditto' and full single album OMG.

Breakout K-pop group NewJeans announce comeback album ‘OMG’ along with teasers for upcoming single ‘Ditto’; watch

The rising band will be returning with the pre-release track 'Ditto' on December 19 at 6 p.m. KST. Two weeks later, the group will drop their full single album OMG and its title track on January 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. KST.

The first teaser features an animated poster for 'Ditto',66 which appears to have lyrics from the upcoming song. “Stay in the middle / Like you a little / Don’t want no riddle,” reads the poster.

The group also unveiled two logo teasers for the comeback with a theme of Christmas. The teasers feature a rabbit leaping in the middle of the logo. The rabbit symbolizes the group’s fanbase called “bunnies.”

As noted by NME tabloid, OMG will be NewJeans’ first-ever comeback since the quintet debuted with their self-titled EP earlier this year. The group is formed by ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation and consists of five members namely: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

