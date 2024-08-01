Nora Fatehi says her controversial remark on feminism was “taken out of context”, APOLOGISES for hurting sentiments: “This is not a problem in India”

Actress Nora Fatehi has found herself in the eye of a storm after her controversial remarks on feminism sparked widespread outrage. The actress has now issued a clarification and apology, stating that her comments were taken out of context.

Nora Fathehi CLARIFIES her stand on feminism

In a recent interview with Mashable, Nora explained that her criticism was directed at the "radical feminism" prevalent in the West and not the feminist movement as a whole. "I would like to clarify that this is not a problem in India. We still uphold tradition and values. But in the West, we have too many people now who encourage the ideology that 'I can do everything myself', 'I can even have kids by myself'. Of course, you can, but why are we encouraging that? Should we not encourage nuclear families?" she asserted.

Nora Fatehi Speaks on Coming From a Broken Family

Nora further elaborated that her perspective was shaped by her personal experiences growing up in a divorced family. "I come from a divorced family. My parents got divorced when I was 10-11. So I have seen the negative effects of being a single mother," she shared. The actress spoke about the importance of both parents in a child's life and advocated for the preservation of traditional family structures.

Nora Fatehi “APOLOGISES” For Her Feminism Remark

Acknowledging the hurt caused by her previous statements, Nora expressed genuine remorse. "My remark was taken out of context, and if people were upset I would like to genuinely apologise for hurting them, but that was not the intention at all. I was just putting out my opinion based on my experiences because I grew up in the West," she stated.

The actress also raised concerns about the extreme feminist wave in the West, which she believes has led to a societal imbalance. "We have lost balance in the West. The situation is very chaotic," she added.

Nora Fatehi’s Comments on Feminism

Nora's comments on women's roles and independence drew criticism. During her appearance in Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, she had previously expressed the view that while women should be independent, their independence should be "to a certain extent," and that men are the primary “providers” while women are “nurturers.”

