Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as one of the most sought-after dancers in recent times, was merely surprised when her name was used in the recently released song ‘Tauba Tauba’ picturized on Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. When the actress was recently asked about it in an interview with BBC, the dancer-actress accidentally spilt the beans on her next collaboration – which will be with Karan Aujla and Badshah.

Nora Fatehi drops a hint about collaborating for a music video with Karan Aujla and Badshah

Nora Fatehi has a WhatsApp group with the duo which is named after their next

Nora Fatehi revealed that she contacted Karan Aujla regarding the peppy track but incidentally let out the deets of her next collaboration. It seems that Fatehi dropped a message in the WhatsApp group she shares with the musicians Aujla and Badshah. This prompted more questions from the interviewee who was curious to know about this group.

Although Nora refrained from sharing details including the name, the actress did drop a hint about the collaboration. She said, “I can't tell you because if I tell you I will have to expose the name of the project and I don't want to do that. But, I have to tell you guys that this project with Karan and Badshah is fire. FIRE!!!” However, it seems that fans will have to wait for some time before this ‘project’ is released. While Nora revealed that all of this is still pretty new, the actress-dancer did stress that she has been asking them to kick start the ‘video. “We just made the group. We are going to shoot the video soon. We are just planning that”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork)



About Nora Fatehi

Best known for songs like ‘Rock The Party’, ‘Dilbar’, ‘Kamariya’, ‘Garmi’ among many others, Nora Fatehi has showcased dance skills in several films. The actress is also a music video favourite and has featured with some of the most popular music personalities like Badshah, Raftaar, Harrdy Sandhu, among others. She has also been a judge of dance-based reality shows like Dance Deewane Juniors, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Hip Hop India.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi REACTS to Karan Aujla mentioning her in Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Tauba Tauba’ from Bad Newz: “Am I a part of pop culture now? Badshah was like…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.