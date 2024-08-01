After making his presence felt in the reality show Bigg Boss, model Asim Riaz recently featured as one of the contestants of the ongoing stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, he became the first participant to have been evicted from it owing to his aggressive nature, after he got into a major fight with his fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar. However, in a shocking interview given by co-contestant Shilpa Shinde, the actress claimed that many contestants purposefully targeted him by instigating him to get into the argument.

In an interview with Times Now, Shilpa Shinde revealed details of what went down on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania. She said, “Kuch bhi nahin hua tha. Aap ke sar paani chala jata hai. Down-to-earth hona chahiya. Ek banda ek taraf aur baki ek jhoondh hai, usko bhadkaya gaya (Nothing had happened. But its water under the bridge now. People should be down-to-earth. It can’t be like one person on one side and others have ganged up. He was instigated) as they knew his nature. Sablog success handle nahin kar pate. Sab log galat the, sab log sahi the. Maine use baar baar bola ki woh chup rahe, bahas na kare (Everybody can’t handle success. Everyone was wrong but everyone was right too. I kept requesting him to stay silent and not argue).

Further, the actress also pointed out about how Asim Riaz treated Khatron Ke Khiladi, a stunt based show like Bigg Boss, which is all about manipulation and emotions. “Woh aggressive nahin tha (He was not aggressive), but he is talkative… he wanted to share his experience and the pain he has gone through. Usko zyada bolne ki aadat hai. Usko chup karana padta hai. Uske bolne ka andaaz galat ho sakata hai (He has a habit of being extremely talkative. You have to shut him up. His way of talking can be wrong)”, she maintained.

For the unversed, Asim Riaz got into an argument with Rohit Shetty which aggravated further after he lost the final game. Asim was supposed to perform a task with Niyati Fatnani and Aashish Mehrotra as the trio faced the sword of elimination. While the latter two won the game, Asim lost which made him confront Shetty accusing the team members of manipulating it and asserting that no one can complete it in record time. While Shetty proved him wrong, he continued to misbehave with the host-filmmaker which left Rohit angered. Furthermore, Asim also got into a physical argument with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar that eventually led to his exit from the show.

