‘No newcomer should go through such torture’, says Minister Jitendra Awhad seeking detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has sought a detailed investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14. His death has led to a strong debate on nepotism and whether it had a role to play in the actor's death. 

Awhad took to Twitter to raise questions on whether Sushant was blacklisted by the biggies of the film industry. “In my personal capacity I think that a detailed enquiry should be done in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case. We have lost a upcoming talented actor who came from Patna to make place for himself in #Bollywood. The cartel story is scary and no newcomer should go thru such torture,” he wrote.

“I'm personally meeting home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP and demanding a enquiry and the truth should b in public domain. We’re his movies stopped ? We’re his movies banned? Was he forcibly removed from certain movies ? Many such questions are doing rounds and leading to suspicion,” he added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister in an earlier tweet had said that the Mumbai Police will investigate the professional rivalry as there were allegations that Sushant was suffering from clinical depression due to work.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking medicines; police recover five diaries from his home

