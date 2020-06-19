Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap, earlier this week, alleged that Salman Khan and his brothers sabotaged his projects after Dabangg. He claimed, "The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is that Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing."

Now, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have taken the legal route and filed a defamation case against Abhinav Singh Kashyap.

Arbaaz earlier said they had taken legal action earlier too when he had posted about stepping down from the franchise and differences with Khan brothers. The actor revealed that they didn't have any communication with him since they began work on Dabangg 2. He further claimed he had no idea where all this was coming from. But, they indeed were planning to take legal action against Kashyap.

