Sushant Singh Rajput’s next release with Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara, was scheduled for an OTT release later this year. With his sudden demise, the industry is still coping with the loss but the police are making sure to keep a thorough check on his demise. 10 people closest to Sushant were called to give their statements including Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra.

Mukesh admitted that he had no idea about his professional feud with other production houses. As per the report, Mukesh said that he was an intelligent actor who disliked talking over the phone and would usually disconnect calls whenever they tried to do that. Mukesh further said that he loved playing video games and reading books, especially those on quantum physics.

While we await further details, not a lot of people were aware of his professional rivalry with the production houses.

