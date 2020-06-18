Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.06.2020 | 7:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra gives his statement to the police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s next release with Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara, was scheduled for an OTT release later this year. With his sudden demise, the industry is still coping with the loss but the police are making sure to keep a thorough check on his demise. 10 people closest to Sushant were called to give their statements including Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra gives his statement to the police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Mukesh admitted that he had no idea about his professional feud with other production houses. As per the report, Mukesh said that he was an intelligent actor who disliked talking over the phone and would usually disconnect calls whenever they tried to do that. Mukesh further said that he loved playing video games and reading books, especially those on quantum physics.

While we await further details, not a lot of people were aware of his professional rivalry with the production houses.

Also Read: Dharmendra says Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise shocked him despite never having met him and we couldn’t agree more

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking…

Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared payment of…

Ali Fazal’s mother passes away in Lucknow;…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he had suicidal…

Ronit Roy opens up on battling depression…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification