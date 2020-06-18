Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking medicines; police recover five diaries from his home

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14 came as a shock to the entire nation. The actor died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. Reportedly, he was under depression and was undergoing treatment for the same. The actor's family members also confirmed the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking medicines; police recover five diaries from his home

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter and has been recording statements of all his near and dear ones. Now, the Mumbai Police has revealed that the actor had stopped taking medicines for depression. Reportedly, the Police has also recovered five diaries from his Mumbai home and will be investigating the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on Monday, a day after his demise after his family flew into Mumbai from Patna. His ashes were taken back to his hometown and was immersed in the river Ganga by his family today.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared payment of his staff and household help three days before his death

