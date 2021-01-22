Bollywood Hungama

No member from the Bachchan family invited for Varun Dhawan’s wedding; Govinda also dropped

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

As the wedding procession heads towards Varun Dhawan’s wedding in Alibaug the guest list gets curiouser by the hour. It now comes to light that Pahlaj Nihalani and Govinda are not the only two old and dear associates of David to be left out the guest list. Even Boney Kapoor, whose children are close friends of Varun, is not invited.

A source informs, “Boney’s son Arjun Kapoor is invited. Boney is not. No one from Anil Kapoor’s family is invited either. On the other hand dress designer Manish Malhotra who is related to Varun’s mother is invited, and so are Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. No member from the Bachchan family is invited for the wedding.”

A leading producer who has known the Dhawan closely for years, “This wedding is an encore of the Abhishek-Aishwarya wedding. It’s going to leave a lot of David’s friends permanently pissed off.”

ALSO READ: PICTURES: Varun Dhawan’s family arrives at the Mansion House ahead of the wedding celebrations

