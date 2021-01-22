As the wedding procession heads towards Varun Dhawan’s wedding in Alibaug the guest list gets curiouser by the hour. It now comes to light that Pahlaj Nihalani and Govinda are not the only two old and dear associates of David to be left out the guest list. Even Boney Kapoor, whose children are close friends of Varun, is not invited.

A source informs, “Boney’s son Arjun Kapoor is invited. Boney is not. No one from Anil Kapoor’s family is invited either. On the other hand dress designer Manish Malhotra who is related to Varun’s mother is invited, and so are Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. No member from the Bachchan family is invited for the wedding.”

A leading producer who has known the Dhawan closely for years, “This wedding is an encore of the Abhishek-Aishwarya wedding. It’s going to leave a lot of David’s friends permanently pissed off.”

ALSO READ: PICTURES: Varun Dhawan’s family arrives at the Mansion House ahead of the wedding celebrations

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.