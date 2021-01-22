Months after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise, a stretch of road in Andrews Ganj in South Delhi will soon be named after him. Reportedly, the area's civic body has cleared a proposal for the same.

SDMC's Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt in September 2020 had extended the proposal to name the road after the actor. A senior official reportedly said that the proposal was cleared on Thursday by the SDMC House in its meeting. Thursday, January 21, was also Sushant's 35th birth anniversary.

In the proposal by Mr Dutt, he said that a large number of people living in the area close to Road No 8 hail from Bihar and he claimed that they have been demanding to name the stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp as Sushant Singh Rajput Marg.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The CBI is currently investigating the cause behind his death.

ALSO READ: The very best of Sushant Singh Rajput

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.