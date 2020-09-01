Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 01.09.2020 | 6:17 PM IST

No evidence of Sushant Singh Rajput being murdered, reveals CBI 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Two months after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the apex court appointed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case. After days of probing the case, three officers part of the CBI team who are investigating the death of the actor told India Today that they have so far not found any evidence of Rajput being murdered. 

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. A month after his demise the family of the actor filed an FIR againt actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. Reportedly, the CBI is focussing on the suicide angle and examining if a case can be made for abetment of suicide. 

After taking over the case from the Mumbai Police, the CBI went through all the evidence collected and even reconstructed the scene of his death. They have also interrogated key suspects including Rhea Chakraborty. The actress has been interrogated for nearly a total of 35 hours till date by the CBI. 

While the CBI is focussing on the suicide angle, it is not officially closing the case yet. 

