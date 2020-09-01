Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB registers criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered criminal against Rhea Chakraborty in drug conspiracy angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The NCB has named two men Farookh Batata and Bakul Chandalia who allegedly supply drugs in the film fraternity circle. They will likely be questioned.



On August 26, the NCB booked Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others and registered a case under Sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

On August 19, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to CBI to probe Sushant’s death. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Currently, CBI has questioned Rhea Chakraborty four times already.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty files a police complaint against media for gathering inside her residential building

