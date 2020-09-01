Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows opened to mild reactions. While the project was deemed successful, it seems like the makers are reportedly going forward with the third installment. Breathe 2 starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead with Nitya Menen and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Abundantia Entertainment’s Vikram Malhotra, while speaking to a daily, did not confirm the third installment news but did in fact the second season was worked in a way that could potentially lead the story further. He said that season 2 ends with C-16 and they wanted the audience to guess the cliffhanger.

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, and Mayank Sharma.

