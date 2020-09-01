Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.09.2020 | 5:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Makers of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe 2 reportedly working on third installment

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows opened to mild reactions. While the project was deemed successful, it seems like the makers are reportedly going forward with the third installment. Breathe 2 starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead with Nitya Menen and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Makers of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe 2 reportedly working on third installment

Abundantia Entertainment’s Vikram Malhotra, while speaking to a daily, did not confirm the third installment news but did in fact the second season was worked in a way that could potentially lead the story further. He said that season 2 ends with C-16 and they wanted the audience to guess the cliffhanger.

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, and Mayank Sharma.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan shares a picture of his care board, reveals there is no plan to discharge him yet

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals about…

Manushi Chhillar to start social media…

Karan Johar announces his first children’s…

Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja…

Raveena Tandon comes forward to support UN…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification