Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has officially lodged a complaint demanding a thorough investigation into the false rape allegations made against him. Nivin's legal action comes after he was accused of sexual assault by a woman who claimed that the incident took place in Dubai. The actor has vehemently denied the accusations and has urged the authorities to uncover any conspiracy behind the complaint.

Nivin Pauly demands investigation into false rape allegations, submits evidence of innocence

Nivin Pauly Files a Complaint to DGP and SIT

Nivin Pauly has submitted a formal complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Kerala. In the complaint, he provided detailed evidence, including his passport, to prove that he was not in Dubai during the time of the alleged incident. He claimed to have been participating in a film shoot in Kerala when the complainant alleged the crime occurred. The actor has requested the police to expedite the investigation and clear his name from the case.

Along with his complaint, Nivin attached copies of his passport to verify that he did not travel abroad during the mentioned period. He also assured that he would fully cooperate with any ongoing investigations.

This comes days after Nivin Pauly addressed the media during an emergency press conference, where he reiterated his innocence and expressed shock over the accusations. According to reports, the complainant accused six individuals, including Nivin, of sexually assaulting her under the guise of offering a role in a film. The incident reportedly occurred in Dubai in November last year. Malayalam film producer AK Sunil was named as the second accused in the case, while Nivin was listed as the sixth accused.

The case was initially registered at the Oonnukal police station and has since been transferred to the SIT for further investigation.

Also Read: Nivin Pauly rape accusation: Directors Vineeth Sreenivasan and Arun contradict claims, provide Alibi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.