Resham Kaur, the wife of renowned Punjabi folk and Sufi singer and politician Hans Raj Hans, passed away on April 2, 2025, at the age of 62 after a prolonged illness. She breathed her last around 1 pm at Tagore Hospital in Jalandhar, where she had been receiving treatment for heart-related issues.

Singer Hans Raj Hans’ wife Resham Kaur passes away at 62 after prolonged illness

According to reports, Resham Kaur had been battling heart ailments for some time and had recently undergone a stent procedure. Despite medical efforts, her condition did not improve.

Her brother, Paramjit Singh, stated that she had been hospitalized for five days prior to her demise. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 11 am in Shafipur, the ancestral village of Hans Raj Hans.

Hans Raj Hans, a Padma Shri awardee, is celebrated for his contributions to Punjabi folk and Sufi music. He has collaborated with legendary artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and has contributed to several Bollywood films. The couple has two sons, Yuvraj and Navraj. Navraj is married to Ajit Kaur Mehndi, daughter of renowned singer Daler Mehndi.

Political leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, have expressed their condolences. Bittu, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the family the strength to bear this profound loss.”

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema also expressed his grief, stating, “This is a huge loss for the whole family. Resham Kaur ji had played a big role in the life of Mr. Hans Raj Hans. She was a religious lady who supported Mr. Hans and the family through thick and thin.”

The family is yet to release an official statement regarding her passing.

