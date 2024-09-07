Akshay Kumar has taken to his social media handles to drop an intriguing motion poster that has left fans and industry insiders buzzing with speculation. The motion poster for an untitled project, featuring an ominous metal evil face against a backdrop of royal red curtains, hints at a major announcement set for his birthday. The poster conveys, that a grand announcement coming soon on your way, sparking numerous questions and theories.

Could this be the highly anticipated collaboration between Akshay Kumar- Priyadarshan? Rumors have been circulating that the duo is teaming up for a horror comedy film, a genre Akshay famously dabbled in with the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The teaser’s eerie logo seems to support this theory, suggesting a potential return to horror for the superstar.

Adding to the speculation, there have been talks of a reunion between Akshay and director Priyarshan, known for their work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Could this motion poster be hinting at their next big project together? The questions are endless: What will the film be about? Who will star alongside Akshay? What role will he take on this time? Will it be a spine-chilling horror film, or does Akshay have another surprise in store?

Despite all the questions, one thing is certain; fans are eagerly awaiting more details and can hardly contain their excitement. With the promise of a grand announcement, the anticipation is building. All eyes are now on the Khiladi of Bollywood for the big reveal, as the speculation continues to run wild across social media platforms.

