Actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel to their 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, titled De De Pyaar De 2. While Tabu will not be returning for the sequel, Devgn and Singh are set to reprise their roles, with the addition of R Madhavan in a key part. The film’s next shooting schedule will commence in Punjab this September.

Punjab Shoot to Begin in September

Following an initial shooting schedule in Mumbai, the team will now head to Punjab for a significant portion of the film's production. A report by Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, “The first shoot schedule was in Mumbai, but then Ajay had to leave for the Son of Sardar 2 shoot in the UK. R Madhavan, Rakul, and Ajay will shoot in Punjab for some time and then return to Bombay for the next schedule in October.” The Punjab schedule is expected to last 15-20 days, starting in mid-September.

In a notable casting update, R Madhavan will play a pivotal role as Rakul Preet Singh's father in De De Pyaar De 2. According to sources, his character will have several humorous interactions with Ajay Devgn’s character, Ashish. The film will focus on family dynamics, with much of the Punjab shoot set in traditional, homely settings.

Details of De De Pyaar De 2’s Scenes in Punjab

“The scenes in Punjab will mostly take place inside a bungalow and around the farms. The aim is to capture the beauty of the state while emphasizing the family scenes,” revealed the insider. The production team is working at full speed to ensure the film wraps up by the end of the year.

While the first film was directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De 2 will be helmed by Anshul Sharma. Sharma intends to retain the chemistry between Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn from the original, while also bringing fresh elements to the story. The source also hinted at a surprise addition to the cast, possibly indicating a cameo that the makers are keeping under wraps.

The team aims to complete the shoot by year-end, with a planned release for May next year.

