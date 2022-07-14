Just yesterday Bollywood Hungama broke the heart wrenching story of Nitu Chandra, with the actress detailing her days struggling to find work. Nitu, who in the past has worked with some renowned names in the industry, but is currently undergoing a rather unsettling phase in her career.

Nitu Chandra says her career resembles the failure story of a successful actress, adds “Now my messages are also being left unread”

The massive influx of actors, celebrities, and stars has created a stir as some of them are losing jobs and livelihood in the competitive race within the industry. Sharing her unheard story exclusively with Bollywood Hungama, Nitu discussed the challenges and the struggles she is currently facing on the personal and professional front as an actor. From talking about receiving offers to be some businessman’s salaried wife to running pillar to post searching for roles, Nitu describes her career as the ‘Failure story of a Successful actress’.

During the course of her interview with Bollywood Hungama, responding to the question of how she sees her career in retrospect, Nitu surprises everyone by saying, “I feel that my story is the failure story of a successful actor”. Explaining why she feels this is true Nitu continues, “Coming from where I come there are not many people who have done what I have. If you look closely there has been no one before me from Bihar nor has there been anyone after me, there is no one people can look-up to as such. Thanks to my sports background, I always wanted to do something. So even in school and while studying I did theatre. Then even after my father's accident I continued to struggle for my dreams. I always wanted to get into acting, and once I do become an actor these are the things I want to do.”

“Thanks to destiny, I got such a big launch, something that I had not even dreamt about. Priyadarshan sir launched me in the film Garam Masala opposite Akshay Kumar sir, and John Abraham. There were three girls in that film, but today there is no sign of the other two girls, I am the only one of the three who is still around. After that I did Traffic Signal with Madhur Bhandarkar, a National Award winning director giving me a chance was a big thing. Then there was a film with Dibakar Bannerjee, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye, a role which even today people talk about. There was also Rann with Amitabh Bachchan... so even after doing such big films, today I have no work. Why? I do not know. Even in the South, I have done such big films, there was Singham 3 with Surya, who gave me that opportunity, I worked with Nagarjuna, with director Vikram P Kumar. I have worked with 13 National Award winning directors. There were films with Madhavan, Vishal, JM Ravi, all of them. Now I have a Hollywood film releasing under Sony Pictures, in which I am playing one of the main leads, but after all this, when I come back here and look for work, all the doors are shut.”

Concluding the emotional story of her journey Nitu added, “It’s like the industry as a whole is saying, 'no matter where you go and what you do, or films you act in, there is no work for you here'. I am tired of knocking on filmmakers, producers, directors, casting directors’ doors. In fact, it has reached such a limit that now my messages are also being left unread. So basically it is a failure on every front. I am a failure because I am not able to please these people; I don’t know how to please.”

