Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is finalizing a deal to replace Chris Evans while Greg Berlanti will step into the directing shoes of Scarlett Johansson starrer Project Artemis.

According to Variety, the Apple Original Films production has suffered a bit of musical chairs since the streaming giant swept in and landed the package for a reported $100 million-plus. Scarlett Johansson, who also produces, has remained on board since the film’s inception.

Jason Bateman reportedly left the project due to creative differences, which altered the shooting schedule which then forced Chris Evans to bow out due to scheduling conflicts. Evans is due to next start shooting drug drama Pain Hustlers for Netflix. Plot details are being hushed but the project is set against the space race with screenplay coming from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo.

As previously reported, Apple had purchased Artemis in a $100 million deal. Johansson will serve as producer under her These Pictures banner. Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will produce alongside Johansson for These Pictures. Apple Studios is also acting as producer.

Channing Tatum most recently starred in The Lost City and Dog, which he co-directed, and is also in the works on Pussy Island at MGM. For Tatum, this is his first deal since The Lost City.

