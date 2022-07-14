comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2022 | 8:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi; the businessman shares pictures announcing their relationship: ‘Not married – just dating each other’

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Businessman Lalit Modi on Thursday took the internet by storm by announcing actor Sushmita Sen as his 'better half'. He shared several pictures with the actress and announced that they are dating. He also clarified that they are not married but in love.

Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi; the businessman shares pictures announcing their relationship: 'Not married - just dating each other'

Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi; the businessman shares pictures announcing their relationship: ‘Not married – just dating each other’

He wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Many speculated that the couple had tied the knot. But, he put those rumours to rest saying, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Sushmita Sen was in a longtime relationship with model Rohman Shawl before they parted ways in 2021.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen reveals how she dealt with a 15-year-old boy who groped her in public

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Antim actress Mahima Makwana joins Diana…

Shikha Kalra and social media sensation…

Singer Daler Mehndi arrested for human…

Amber Heard's motion for mistrial in Johnny…

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera cleared with…

Daniel Kaluuya confirms he won’t return for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification