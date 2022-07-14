Businessman Lalit Modi on Thursday took the internet by storm by announcing actor Sushmita Sen as his 'better half'. He shared several pictures with the actress and announced that they are dating. He also clarified that they are not married but in love.

Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi; the businessman shares pictures announcing their relationship: ‘Not married – just dating each other’

He wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Many speculated that the couple had tied the knot. But, he put those rumours to rest saying, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Sushmita Sen was in a longtime relationship with model Rohman Shawl before they parted ways in 2021.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.