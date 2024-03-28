The latest report making rounds on the internet gives details of the actress, who will be playing the role of Madodari opposite KGF star Yash in Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari ropes THIS Dangal actress to star opposite Yash in Ramayana and it’s neither Fatima Sana Shaikh nor Sanya Malhotra: Report

Acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana remains one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema, despite the absence of an official announcement. Over the past few months, various reports have shed light on the film's potential cast, with Ranbir Kapoor rumoured to play Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Kannada superstar Yash as Raavan.

Nitesh Tiwari ropes THIS Dangal actress to star opposite Yash in Ramayana and it’s neither Fatima Sana Shaikh nor Sanya Malhotra: Report

Now, a new report suggests the addition of another talented actor to the ensemble cast. According to Filmibeat, popular actress Sakshi Tanwar is being considered for the role of Mandodari, Raavan's wife. A source close to the production revealed, "Nitesh Tiwari already has a perfect cast in place for Ramayana, and Sakshi Tanwar is finalized as Raavan's wife Mandodari. She has been attending script reading sessions with the team and is looking forward to sharing screen space with KGF star Yash."

The source further added, "Not just her, even Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh were a part of reading sessions." For the unversed, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh are said to be circling the roles of Kaikeyi and Shurpanakha, respectively.

Interestingly, this wouldn't be Sakshi’s first collaboration with director Nitesh Tiwari. The two previously worked together on the 2016 critical and commercial success Dangal, where she played the role of Aamir Khan's wife.

Also Read: Arun Govil reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: “Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.