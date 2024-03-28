Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown personal care brand, under the aegis of RSH Global, has unveiled a new campaign highlighting its iconic product Joy Lemon Facewash and featuring Shah Rukh Khan and leading actress Sanya Malhotra. The two Jawan stars have collaborated for a television commercial which infuses the charm of Shah Rukh Khan along with Sanya Malhotra who champion that the facewash is for any time of the 'Day and Night', capturing a promise to care for skin round the clock.

Jawan actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra reunite for a commercial of Joy Personal Care

Speaking about roping in the two actors to promote Joy Lemon Face Wash as the perfect skincare buddy, Sunil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), expressed, "Joy Lemon Face Wash is one of our flagship products from our portfolio. The products is tailored specifically to suit the tropical climate of India. Designed to combat the challenges posed by sultry summers, where excess sweat often leads to clogged pores and breakouts, this nature-based formulation offers a balanced solution and addresses common skincare concerns without causing dryness. With Shah Rukh Khan lending his influential voice to our campaign alongside Sanya Malhotra, we aim to effectively convey this message to a wide audience, emphasizing the product's efficacy and relevance in everyday skincare."

Commenting on the association, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I am delighted to partner with Joy Personal Care as the brand ambassador of the facewash category. It's a progressive brand, with a refreshing approach that shuns unrealistic beauty ideals and prioritizes inclusivity in its thoughtfully crafted campaigns. I'm eager to embark on this exciting journey with them." Sanya Malhotra added, "Collaborating with Mr Shah Rukh Khan and representing Joy Personal Care as a brand ambassador with him is such a great experience for me. It's been an absolute honour and, as always, it's been so exciting to shoot with Mr Khan!

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer at Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), further commented, "There is a science-backed research indicating, that like most organs, the skin undergoes optimal rejuvenation when asleep, thus making pre- bed time face cleansing crucial for a glowing skin the next day. In India, we have observed that usually washing face is done either upon returning home or during bath. Leveraging this analysis and scientific evidence on skin rejuvenation, we introduced the 'last wash' concept in 2021 and have consistently promoted it since. Our aim is to inculcate a habit among of washing face before going to bed. This approach encourages face wash usage more than once a day. Our latest campaign builds upon the foundation of our 'last wash' concept, further enhancing consumers' skincare routines."

Joy Personal Care focuses on maintaining natural beauty along with additional attention that the skin deserves along with nourishment even on the most demanding day.

