The Sabarmati Report, directed by Ranjan Chandel, is slated to be released on May 3, 2024.

The makers of The Sabarmati Report are coming with a heart-wrenching tale that narrates a story which took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat. Gearing up for its release on, May 3, 2024, the makers finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser and it explicitly captures the incident and leaves a distinct impact on audiences!

The Sabarmati Report teaser out: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra starrer investigates Godhra incident

The teaser of The Sabarmati Report gave a glimpse of the unknown facts that had been hidden for 22 years after the distressful incident took place in Sabarmati Express. The teaser showcases the leads Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra portraying strong characters that are impactful. The dialogue works as a catalyst that enhances the effect of the visuals that travel throughout the teaser. As the teaser is just a glimpse, it indeed piqued the excitement to dig deeper into the realities of this piteous incident.

Earlier, The makers also released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra Burning Train incident. The engaging video set an emotional tone and indeed raised the curiosity to watch what really happened on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

