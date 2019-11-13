Bollywood Hungama

Netizens lash out at Vaani Kapoor for wearing a bikini top with ‘Hare Ram’ printed on it

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who was last seen in the recently released film War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff got embroiled in a controversy. The actress, in a now-deleted picture on her social media account, was seen wearing a bikini top with the words ‘Hare Ram’ imprinted on it.

Netizens lash out at Vaani Kapoor for wearing a bikini top with 'Hare Ram' printed on it

This picture of the actress has not gone down well with several people. Many took to Twitter to lash out at the actress. Some of them called her uncultured and told her to value the sentiments of the devotees.

“Wearing Lord Sri Raam’s name on the uncultured dress code doesn’t give value to the actress Vani Kapoor @Vaaniofficial. This is hurting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Sri Raam. We urge to removed such images from the site and value the devotees sentiments,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “#vaanikapoor you do not have any respect for our Hindu gods you should be sorry for this and shameless women, if you can’t respect Hindu god, at least don’t disrespect them. It is an idiotic ness.”

“Insulting Hindu gods and practices has become a way to tell a specific section in Bollywood we are going to stoop to any lows to get work,” wrote a Twitter user.

Vaani Kapoor and her team haven’t reacted to this controversy yet but have deleted the said picture from social media.

Also Read: “Super thrilled with the love people have given me ” – Vaani Kapoor on the success of War 

Tags : , , , , , , ,

