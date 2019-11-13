Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 13.11.2019 | 4:38 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Lata Mangeshkar is doing better, to be home in next 48 hours

BySubhash K. Jha

Lata Mangeshkar gave the nation a collective scare when she fell ill and had to be hospitalized on Monday. Ill-informed portals and websites added to the anxiety by putting out false alarmist news bulletins on her health with quotes from medical sources who seem to have thrown all ethics to the winds. However, the news on Lataji’s health front is very encouraging.

According to family sources, “Her condition is improving .She is at the moment resting and at this rate of recovery she will be out of the hospital in 48 hours.”

Interestingly, in a conversation with this writer, some time ago Lataji had expressed her apprehension about the public response to her health. “Nowadays the social media has become very active. And spreading misinformation to grab attention is the easiest thing in the world. I request Twitter and Instagram users to exercise caution in putting out their own health bulletins about people in the limelight, be it Bachchan Saab, or someone else,” said Lataji, adding that she knew the panic information came out of a place of genuine concern.

“But it isn’t nice to spread panic reports on health issues. Like everyone, we also have families who get worried when they read such reports. I’d say caution discretion and restraint are the need of the hour when someone in the public domain falls ill,” Lataji had said while commenting on speculation on Mr Bachchan’s health.

