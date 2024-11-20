Netflix reveals viewership stats: 13 percent of US viewership comes from non-English titles, 80 percent of members engage with K-content

Netflix has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering local language content with global appeal at its first International Showcase on Monday. The event, led by Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, featured creative heads from regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and India, who unveiled new titles and shared insights on the platform’s growing viewership trends.

Expanding Local Storytelling

Netflix executives emphasized the platform's deepening partnerships with over 1,000 producers across 50 countries. The company showcased exclusive footage from upcoming non-English titles such as One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia), The Leopard (Italy), Last Samurai Standing (Japan), The Empress Season 2 (Germany), Alice in Borderland Season 3 (Japan), and Senna (Brazil), among others. These stories, crafted with local authenticity, aim to captivate homegrown audiences first, a priority Bajaria stressed during the event.

“There’s no such thing as making a global show,” she said. “When you try to make something that appeals to everyone, you just end up making something that appeals to no one.”

Global Demand for Non-English Titles

Highlighting the rising demand for international content, Bajaria shared that 70% of all viewing on Netflix involves subtitles or dubbing, reflecting the platform’s ability to connect global audiences with diverse stories. Korean content, in particular, is a standout, with over 80% of Netflix members worldwide consuming K-content, according to Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Content, APAC.

In the United States, a market traditionally dominated by local productions, non-English content accounted for 13% of viewing hours last year, with Korean, Spanish, and Japanese titles leading the charge. Bajaria noted that Netflix’s robust recommendation system and superior dubbing and subtitling options contribute significantly to the popularity of these shows.

Authenticity Drives Success

Regional content heads shared how their upcoming projects reflect local cultures. Tinny Andreatta, VP of Content for Italy, spoke about the ambitious production of The Leopard, which captures a pivotal moment in Italian history. Similarly, Diego Avalos, VP of Content for Spain, highlighted the platform’s effort to produce stories from every region of Spain, likening it to creating content across all 50 U.S. states.

“People like the authenticity of local stories,” Bajaria reiterated, underscoring that prioritizing the creators’ vision is central to Netflix’s strategy.

What’s Next for Netflix?

With titles spanning continents and genres, Netflix continues to strengthen its reputation as a platform for diverse storytelling. As global audiences increasingly embrace non-English content, Netflix remains at the forefront, making regional stories more accessible and impactful worldwide.

