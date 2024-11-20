The power-packed teaser of Chhaava was released on August 14 and attached with the prints of Stree 2. It stars Vicky Kaushal in a never-before-seen avatar and as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The promo got a roaring response and immediately, the excitement for it went many notches higher. The makers also announced that the film will be released on December 6. This meant a clash with Pushpa 2, arguably the most awaited film of the year. Many in the industry and trade hoped that this clash would be averted. With two weeks to go for December 6, it is clear now that Chhaava is not releasing on the said date and that Pushpa 2 will come solo. However, Maddock Films, the prestigious banner backing Chhaava, has still not announced the new release date for their film.

SCOOP: Makers of Chhaava also considering releasing the Vicky Kaushal-starrer on Shivaji Jayanti 2025

As per reports, producer Dinesh Vijan and his dedicated team are looking at multiple dates to bring the period film to cinemas. Reportedly, he’s looking at December 20 and January 10. Now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the producers are also toying with releasing the film in the second or third week of February 2025.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Chhaava is the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whose father was the national hero Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His birth anniversary, called Shivaji Jayanti, is celebrated on February 19 every year with a lot of pomp in Maharashtra. The makers felt that releasing Chhaava around this time could be apt.”

The source continued, “If they lock this period to release Chhaava, they’ll need to figure out whether to release it on February 14 or February 21 since February 19 falls on Wednesday.”

An industry expert commented, “All the dates under consideration are packed. Mufasa: The Lion King and Vanwaas are scheduled for a release on December 20 followed by Baby John on December 25 while Game Changer releases on January 10. The Ram Charan starrer might not pose a big competition but then it’s just two weeks before the release of Sky Force, another ambitious film of Maddock, starring Akshay Kumar, which releases on January 24. February 14 and 21 are also crowded with releases like Deva, Sanki, Dhadak 2 and Raid 2. Meanwhile, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to start from February 28. Hence, it remains to be seen how Dinesh Vijan manages to find a perfect release date for Chhaava.”

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Divya Dutta. It is directed by Laxman Utekar, of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) and Mimi (2021) fame.

Also Read: Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna shoot for a song with 700 dancers; report

More Pages: Chhaava Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.